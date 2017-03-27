CKAC OFCA 2017 - REASONS 2, 3 & 4

#4: NAMED ONE OF THE TOP 10 BEST ART FAIRS IN AMERICA in 2016 by ArtFairCalendar.com. Don’t miss your chance to experience one of the best art festivals in America in one of "America's Coolest Small Towns" (Budget Traveler). For more information go to www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com or like us on Facebook at the Old Florida Celebration of the Arts.

#3: AWARD-WINNING NEW AND RETURNING ARTISTS Sometimes festivals feel like “been here, done that.” At the OFCA you get the best of the old and new. Winning artists from the previous year receive automatic invitations, encouraging top artists to return. Award-winning artists who will be returning to Cedar Key in 2017 include painter & sculptor Leland Williams of Crescent City, FL (Best of Show 2016); basket weaver Jean Yao of Ft. Lauderdale, FL (2016 Creativity Award Winner), and Carroll Swayze (Best 2D 2016). Each year this event also attracts 60-70 new and emerging artists, like last year’s award winning jewelers Claudia Melchiorre of Canaveral, FL (Best 3D) and Caleb Barnaby of Ormond Beach, FL (Award of Excellence).

#2: OPPORTUNITY TO INTERACT WITH ARTISTS AND WATCH THEM WORK By limiting the number of artists and leaving space between booths for demonstrations, the relaxed layout of the venue is notably different from larger events that often host 250-300 artists and thousands more visitors. Time and space to talk to the artists is encouraged and artist demonstrations are scheduled both afternoons. Through the years artist and visitor surveys confirm that one of the best features of the OFCA is the organizers' commitment to hosting a smaller, more intimate event.

