SVP PRESENTS AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

SVP PRESENTS

AGATHA CHRISTIE THRILLER

April 24, 2017

Are you looking for suspense? Thrills? And all of this in a cushioned seat surrounded by air conditioning?

Then look no further than SVP's next production Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None. The cast has been working very hard to perform this fantastic show for you that you will want to see again and again. So, please, tell your friends they will thank you for it.

Show dates are May 5-7, and 12-14. Make your reservations now as seats are already filling up. Call 493-ARTS for more information!