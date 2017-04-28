CKAC SUMMER ART PROGRAM 2017

CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER

SUMMER ART PROGRAM

FOR ELEMENTARY STUDENTS

AND TEENS

April 29, 2017

The Cedar Arts Center Summer Art Program will begin on July 10th and end on July 21st. Registration will begin the first week of May. Registration forms will be available at Cedar Keyhole and also at Cedar Key School.

Certified art teacher, Jessie Rothbard will be the instructor for the elementary students. Students who will attend first through fifth grade for the 2017 – 2018 school year are eligible for this class. The class will start at 9 am and end at 11 am.

The program for the teens will be taught by several artists. Students who will attend sixth through twelfth grade for the next school year are eligible for the teen classes which will be held at 1 pm and end at either 3 or 4 (depending on the class).

The cost for elementary students is $20 for the entire two weeks. Teens pay $40 to take all the classes or may pay $10 for each individual class. Partial scholarships are available through the Arts Center but must be approved by Patty Jett (cell (352) 562-6472) or Susan Rosenthal.

If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Patty Jett.

On Friday, July 21st, there will be an exhibit of the students’ work. Everyone is invited to attend the exhibit. It is exciting to see the caliber of creativity that is generated during the CKAC Summer Art Program.

The photo is an example of some of the work created last summer by elementary students.

