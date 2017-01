HOME EDUCATORS

HOME EDUCATORS MEET

January 12, 2017

January 3, 2017

The Levy County Home and Community Educators (HCE) group meets on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at 10 am in the UF/IFAS Extension Office conference room, located at 625 North Hathaway Avenue, Bronson.

If you would like more information about the group or are interested in becoming a member, please call the UF/IFAS Extension Office at 352-486-5131.

