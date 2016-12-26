CKWSD PULLS PERMIT

STATE OF FLORIDA

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION

NOTICE OF DRAFT PERMIT

December 26, 2016

The Department of Environmental Protection hereby provides Notice that it has prepared a Draft Permit for the proposed project as detailed in application File No. 348716-001-UC/5O (WACS # 103125), subject to the conditions specified in the draft permit and summarized below. The applicant, Cedar Key Water & Sewer District, John McPherson, General Manager, P.O. Box 309, Cedar Key, Florida, 32625 applied on November 4, 2016 for a permit to construct and operationally test a Class V injection well system. The project is located at the intersection of SR 24 and CR 347, Cedar Key, Florida 32625.

The facility will construct and operationally test - One Class V, Group 4 injection well (IW-1) for the disposal of brine concentrate from the proposed Cedar Key reverse osmosis and nanofiltration water treatment plant. IW-1 will be constructed with 8-inch diameter final casing set at approximately 500 feet below land surface (bls), with the injection zone from approximately 500 to 600 feet bls. The maximum permitted capacity for the injection well will be approximately 0.095 million gallons per day. Inactive public supply well CKWSD No 1 is proposed to be used as monitor well SMW-1 for monitoring from 40 to 106 feet bls.

The Department has permitting jurisdiction under Chapter 403 of the Florida Statutes and the rules adopted thereunder. The project is not exempt from permitting procedures. The Department has determined that a construction and testing permit is required for the proposed work.

Any interested person may submit written comments on the draft permit and may request a public meeting within 30 days after publication of this public notice. A request for a public meeting shall be submitted in writing and shall state the nature of the issues proposed to be raised in the meeting. If a public meeting is later scheduled, there will be another 30-day notice period for that meeting. Written comments or a public meeting request shall be submitted to the Department of Environmental Protection, Aquifer Protection Program, 2600 Blair Stone Road, MS 3530, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400, which is the office processing this permit application. All comments received within the 30-day period will be considered in formulation of the Department's final decision regarding permit issuance.

The application, draft permit, and fact sheet are available for public inspection during normal business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, except legal holidays, at the Department of Environmental Protection, Northeast District Office, 8800 Baymeadows Way West, Suite 100, Jacksonville, Florida 32256-7590, and at the Department of Environmental Protection, 2600 Blair Stone Road, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400. Any additional information concerning this project may be obtained by contacting Douglas Thornton, Engineering Specialist, at 850.245.8666.