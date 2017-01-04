LEVY COUNTY 4H MARINE ECOLOGY EVENT

TWO LEVY COUNTY 4-H MEMBERS BRING HOME STATE HONORS IN PHOTOGRAPHY

January 4, 2017

The 4-H State Marine Ecology Event (MEE) is an annual contest that helps youth learn about marine life and the coastal habitats of Florida. This year’s contest was held on November 5 at the Osceola County Extension Office. There were over 115 youth from 17 counties across Florida in attendance.

Three members from the 4-H Bridle Brigade attended the event. Haley Springs, a Junior and Intermediates, Aubrey Catlett and Brooke Batey were first time participants. They gained valuable experience and are looking forward to participating in the event next year.

Another component of the event is the 4-H Marine and Aquatic Photography contest. This year over 140 photographs were entered by the youth and displayed at the MEE. Ribbons were given for first, second, and third place along with honorable mentions in each category.

There were two winners of the photo contest from Levy County. They were Luke Henderson for his photo “Habitat in the Sun” which won first place in the marine habitats category and Mackenzie Henderson who won second place for her photo “Say Cheese” in the marine life category. They are both members of the 4-H Outdoor Adventures club.

If you know a youth that may be interested in joining one of Levy County’s 4-H Clubs or have questions about 4-H, please contact Genevieve Mendoza, 4-H Agent at (352) 486-5131 or e-mail her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

