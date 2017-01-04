BOOK BUNCH JANUARY 2017 UPDATE

January 3, 2017

2016 - 2017 BOOK BUNCH SCHEDULES AND SELECTIONS

The FICTION BOOK BUNCH will meet in the Library’s upstairs large meeting room for the following days for the remainder of the 2017 season. Meeting dates are the second Monday of each month at 1:30 pm for an hour.

Monday, January 10, 2017: Dai Sijie, Balzac and the Little Chinese Seamstress

Monday, February 14, 2017: Edna O'Brien, The Little Red Chairs

Monday, March 14, 2017: Colson Whitehead, The Underground Railroad

Monday, April 11, 2017: Wallace Stegner, Angle of Repose

May 8, 2017 NoViolet Bulawayo We Need New Names

The NON-FICTION BOOK BUNCH will meet in the upstairs small reading room for the remainder of the 2017 season. Meeting dates are the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 pm for an hour.

At the Wednesday, December 21, 201, meeting at the Community Garden’s Living Room on Second Street, the group spoke of many books. Ultimately, most decided to read Thomas Friedman’s Thanks for Being Late, An Optimist’s Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations.

In addition to Friedman, others thought they might read, this month or in the future: Nothing to Envy about North Korea; Hillbilly Elegy; Bryan Stevenson’s Just Mercy about Alabama’s Justice Institute; Atul Gawande’s Being Mortal; Half the Sky: Turning Oppression into Opportunity for Women Worldwide; Wangari Maathai’s Challenge for Africa; Dava Sobel’s Glass Universe, How the Ladies of the Harvard Observatory Took the Measure of the Stars.

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

BOOK BUNCHES OVERVIEW

If you are new to the area and/or wish to be part of the Book Bunch, welcome. Reading groups have been a long, cherished tradition in Cedar Key; the most recent iteration of readers is/are the Book Bunches, both Fiction and Non Fiction.

The groups are quite informal. Come to one or come to both groups if you like. Attend one meeting or all. See if the groups are a fit for you.

Usually, the December meetings discuss and select the books people would like to read for the upcoming months.

All are welcome.

Bring a friend or friends.

Any input is welcomed at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

