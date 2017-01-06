POST OFFICE BOX AND NUMBER

WANT TO KEEP YOUR POST OFFICE

BOX AND NUMBER?

BE CERTAIN TO PAY YOUR FEE

January 6, 2017

Cedar Key resident Bill Heckler was concerned about keeping his

Post Office box and umber and made inquiries.

The following is the Post Office official’s response to him.

SUBJECT: Response to your recent inquiry (Case ID 131244084

FROM: eConsumerCare National (ECCADUSER2usps.gov)

TO: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

DATE: Friday, December 23, 2016

Dear Mr. Heckler,

At his point we are having customers pay the Post Office Box fees in order to preserve the Post Office Box number. When the Post Office reopens the payments will be credited from the time the Post Office opens. Unfortunately our systems do not allow the Post Office box to be held and automatically closes them and makes the box available to someone else when there is no payment.

Please accept our sincere apology for any inconvenience this matter may have caused you. For further questions or information regarding this matter please contact the Post Office at 352 493 2912.

Sincerely,

Peter Karambelas

Postmaster, Chiefland

352 493 2912