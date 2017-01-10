FLORIDA FIRST RESPONDER APPRECIATION WEEK

GOVERNOR RICK SCOTT ISSUED A

PROCLAMATION RECOGNIZING JANUARY 9-13 AS

FLORIDA FIRST RESPONDER'S APPRECIATION WEEK

January 10, 2017

To read Governor Scott’s proclamation, click HERE.

Governor Scott said, “The bravery displayed by Florida’s first responders in 2016 was inspiring. From placing their lives in the line of danger when a terrorist killed 49 innocent people at Pulse Night Club, to helping Florida families stay safe during hurricanes, we are so proud of all first responders throughout our state. I am thankful Florida citizens have them as their guardians and protectors and encourage all Florida students and families to recognize and thank a first responder throughout this year and especially during First Responder's Appreciation Week.”

