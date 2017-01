LEVY COUNTY 911 DISRUPTED

LEVY COUNTY 911 SERVICE

TEMPORARILY DISRRUPTED

January 10, 2017, 3:55 pm

The 911 function for LEVY COUNTY has been disrupted.

Citizens needing immediate help need to call the

Levy County Sheriff's Office at 352-486-5111 or 1-800-538-9767.

REPEATING:

911 for LEVY COUNTY has been disrupted and is not currently working.

A fiber optic cable has been damaged and is currently being repaired.

Until repairs are complete, 911 in LEVY COUNTY will not work.

UPDATES to follow.