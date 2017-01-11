UF IFAS PESTICIDE LICENSING COURSE REVIEW

RESTRICTED USE

PESTICIDE LICENSING COURSE REVIEW

January 11, 2017



The Levy County Extension Service and the Gilchrist County Extension Service are scheduled to offer a course review and testing for the Private Restricted Use Pesticide license. This license is required for restricted pesticide use on land owned or controlled for the purpose of the production of food, ornamentals or fiber.

This event is scheduled to take place on January 24, beginning at 9 am. It is scheduled to be held at the UF/IFAS Extension Office of Levy County, which is located at 625. N. Hathaway Ave. (U.S. Alt. 27), in Bronson, Florida.

The agenda for the meeting includes a review of the testing material followed by testing. Participants should count on adjourning at approximately 1:30 p.m. Attendees are responsible for their own lunch.

Please R.S.V.P. to Sharon Hardison at 352-486-5131 if you plan to attend.

If a person cannot attend or has no need for the review, they can contact Anthony Drew at 352-486-5131 or Marvin Weaver at 352-463- 3174 to inquire about study material and/or set up an appointment to take the test.