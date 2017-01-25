CHILI COOK-OFF COMING

January 25, 2017

The First United Methodist Church of Chiefland is hosting its Third Annual Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, February 11, starting at 5:00 pm under the Coach Doyle McCall Pavilion. This event is free and open to the public. We encourage other organizations and businesses to set up information booths at no charge. For more information, please call 493-4627, ext. 1.

Chili Cook-off Guidelines:

• You must contact the church to register. Please call 493-4627, ext. 1 or email

• All chili is to be prepared in advance brought to the Fellowship Hall by 4:45 PM. We will bring it out to the tables.

• All chili must be in a crock-pot or other warming container and have a spoon for serving. Volunteers will serve the chili.

• The name of your chili and a list of ingredients must be posted with your chili as well as its level of spiciness. (i.e. mild, medium, hot, super hot).

•. Feel free to be creative with your name and chili ingredient sign as long as it does not give your identity away. Telling people which chili you brought is an automatic disqualification.

• All guests will be given ONE judging chip. Each guest will place their chip in the judging box of the chili they enjoyed most. The chili with the most chips at 6:00 PM will win.

There is no entry fee or reimbursement for the chili. Instead we ask that you choose to donate to one of the organizations present at the event. Each organization will have a donation box.

