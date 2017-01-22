CATHOLIC CHAPEL OPENS IN CEDAR KEY

January 21, 2017

St. Andrew’s Chapel, will hold its first Mass in Cedar Key on Sunday, January 29, at 3 pm. The Chapel is located at 12513 S.R. 24, directly across from Blue Desert Café, in the recently remodeled former house.

Father Joe McDonnell, pastor of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Chiefland, is scheduling weekly Mass on Sundays at 3 pm. If you’ve been away from attending Mass regularly due to long distance driving, you are welcome to join us in celebrating this first Mass and in the future, every Sunday at 3 pm.

