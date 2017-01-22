CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY CALENDAR 22 JANUARY 2017 UPDATE

Editor's Note: The following calendar is an attempt to keep all aware of Cedar Key events Understand the calendar is not complete and is undergoing daily alterations. The links will take you to the CKN articles/announcements which contain additional specifics. Indeed, it remains a work in progress.

1/22 Great Day Sings, Cedar Key United Methodist Church, 6pm http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2751-ckumc-great-day-performs

1/24 Suwannee River Water Management District Presents Draft Surface Water Improvement and Management SWIM Plan, Dixie County BOCC Meeting Room, Dixie County BOCC, 214 NE Hwy 351, Cross City, FL 32628, 1 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2739-srwmd-workshop

1/25 Cedar Key Garden Club Annual Meeting, 10:30 am, Episcopal Church Hall

1/25 Non-Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, upstairs library room, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2736-book-bunch-january-2017-update

1/25 – 4/5 Master Gardener Training, Wednesdays, Levy County Extension Office, Bronson, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2648-master-gardener-class-2018

1/26 Nature Walk, Lower Suwannee National Wildlife Refuge, 10 am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2785-nature-walk-26-january-2017

1/27 Suwannee River Water Management District Presents Draft Surface Water Improvement and Management SWIM Plan, District Headquarters, Suwannee Room, Suwannee River Water Management District, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060, 1 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2739-srwmd-workshop

1/28 Friends of Library present When the Seas Rise with Heather Dewar, Cedar Key Library, 10:30 am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/2781-fol-2017-ck-library-heather-dewar

1/29 Catholic Chapel opens in Cedar Key, across from Blue Desert, 3 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2794-catholic-chapel-opens-in-cedar-key

1/30 Bird Rescue Training, 3-5 pm, place to be announced, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2609-bird-rescue-training-session-coming

1/31 Cedar Key Arts Center Annual Meeting and Election of Officers/Board Members

FEBRUARY

2/1 Empty Bowls, Cedar Key United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 4-7 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2750-empty-bowls-2017

2/1,2,3 Big Bend Science Symposium, all day, Cedar Key Community Center, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2647-north-florida-marine-science-symposium-and-big-bend-science-symposium-2017

2/4 Friends of the Library present Beauty and the Beak with Janie Veldkamp, Cedar Key Library, 20#) am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/2782-fol-2017-ck-library-jane-veldkamp

2/4 Cedar Key Arts Center Gallery Opening presents Wings, Cedar Key Arts Center, 5 – 7 pm

2/6 Friends of County Road 347 Cleanup, 9 am, meet at CR 347 Adopt-a-Highway Sign

2/7 Cedar Key Arts Center, Gallery Opening, Cedar Key Arts Center, 6 – 7 pm

2/11 Levy Key Historical Society Presents Civil War Blockade Running on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Cedar Key RV Resort Club House, 2 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2726-lchs-civil-war-in-florida

2/11 Cedar Key Woman’s Club Spaghetti Dinner, Cedar Key Community Center, 5 – 7 pm

2/13 Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, upstairs library room, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2736-book-bunch-january-2017-update

2/13 – 14 Friends of Library Valentine’s Day Flower Sale, near Post Office, 10 am to 2 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/2763-fol-2017-events

2/14 Lions Club Valentine’s Dance and Dinner, Cedar Key Community Center, 6 pm

2/18 Cedar Key Arts Center’s Art-Filled Home Tour, 10 am – 4 pm

2/22 Non-Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, upstairs library room, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2736-book-bunch-january-2017-update

MARCH

3/4 Cedar Key Arts Center Gallery Opening, Cedar Key Arts Center, 5 – 7 pm

3/8 Cedar Key Open Golf Tournament, Chiefland Golf and Country Club, 11:30 am

3/11 Friends of Library Used Book Sale, Cedar Key Library, 9 am – 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/2763-fol-2017-events

3/18 Workout on Waterfront WOW, Nature Coast Biological Station Cedar Key, 8 am

3/18 Levy Historical Society Presents Embattled Executive: Governor John Milton and the Civil War in Florida , Cedar Key RV Resort Club House, 2 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2726-lchs-civil-war-in-florida

3/22-4/17 Florida Master Naturalist Coastal System Class Levy County, Senator George Kirkpatrick Marine Lab IN Cedar Key, http://conference.ifas.ufl.edu/fmnp/cs17-05.html

3/23 Cedar Key Woman’s Club Unique Fashion Show

3/24 Cedar Key Arts Center presents Create a Place, Cedar Key Community Garden, 10 am – 4 pm

3/31 Friends of Library present Patchouli, Cedar Key Community Center, 6:30 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/2763-fol-2017-events

APRIL

4/8, 9 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, 10 am – 5 pm

MAY

5/8-16 Cuba - Ecological Riches & Cultural Exploration with Cedar Key Audubon