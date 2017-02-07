Find more about Weather in Cedar Key, FL

SHINE ELDERLY SERVICES 2017 FEBRUARY

Details
NEED HELP
WITH YOUR MEDICARE COSTS?
February 6,  2017 
 
Want to see if you can save money on your prescription drug costs?
Can't afford to have the Medicare Part B Premium come out of your
check every month?
Are you new to Medicare and not sure of your options?
 
Whether you are a Medicare beneficiary, family member or caregiver,
SHINE, a volunteer program under the FL Dept of Elder Affairs, provides
you with free, unbiased and confidential information.
 
For assistance, please call the Elder Helpline at 1-800-262-2243 to have
a volunteer return your call or come see us at: 
Wednesday, February 15   10:30-   Bell Community Center 
Wednesday,  February 15     1:30-3:30 p12pm          Chiefland Senior Center
Wednesday,  GFebruary 22  10 am-noon  Trenton Library  
Wednesday,  February 22   1:30-3:30 pm  Cross City Library
 
 
