CHIEFLAND CHURCH YARD SALE

COMMUNITY YARD SALE!

February 25, 2017

EVERYONE IS INVITED TO PARTICPATE

Saturday, March 4th, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

First United Methodist Church Property,

Corner of Alternate 27 and 7th Avenue, Chiefland.

There will be antiques, jewelry, collectibles, plants and more.

Have some great crafts or want to clean out your closet and sell items yourself?

Booth space available at a suggested donation of $10.

Bring your own tent/table/chairs.

Electricity available upon request.

Proceeds from booth space rental will go towards missions

local and abroad.

Call 352-493-4627 ext. 1 or