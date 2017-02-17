CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY CALENDAR 16 FEBRUARY 2017 UPDATE

CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY

CALENDAR 2017

UPDATED 2/16/17

Editor's Note: The following calendar is an attempt to keep all aware of Cedar Key events Understand the calendar is not complete and is undergoing daily alterations. The links will take you to the CKN articles/announcements which contain additional specifics. Indeed, it remains a work in progress.

2/16 Cedar Key Friends of the Library Present Francis “Jack” Putz Coastal Ecosystem Change in Florida, Cedar Key Library, 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2862-fol-present-coastal-change

2/18 Cedar Key Friends of the Library Present Dr. Jane Brockman, Horseshoe Crabs, Cedar Key Library, 10:30 am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2863-fol-present

2/18 Cedar Key Arts Center’s Art-Filled Home Tour, 10 am – 4 pm

2/20 – 24 Free Dental Clinic, First Baptist Church, 8:30 am – noon, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2819-dental-clinic-2017

2/21 Cedar Key Land Planning Agency, Temporary City Hall, 3 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2868-lpa-meets-21-february-2017

2/21 Cedar Key City Commission Meeting, Temporary City Hall, 6 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2872-city-commission-agenda-21-february-2017

2/22 Non-Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, upstairs library room, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2736-book-bunch-january-2017-update23

2/23 Cedar Key Friends of the Library Present Janelle Brush and Joseph Marchionno, Oystercatchers, Cedar Key Library, 5 pm

2/23 Levy County Property Appraiser in Cedar Key, Temporary City Hall, 9 am – noon, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2783-levy-county-property-appraiser-in-cedar-key

2/23 Great American Spit Out, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2858-quitdoc-spit-out

2/23 Cedar Key Public Library presents Cowboy Bob, Cedar Key Library, 6 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/29-library/2859-levy-county-libraries-2017-cowboy-bob

2/25 Cedar Key Friends of the Library Presentation to Be Announced, Cedar Key Library, 10:30 am

2/25 Seahorse Key Open House, Seahorse Key, 9 am – 3 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2871-uf-ifas-pesticide-licensing-course-review-2

2/26 Florida’s Nature Coast Conservancy Annual Meeting, Island Hotel Patio, 4 – 6 pm, pmhttp://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2803-fncc-annual-meeting-2017

2/27 Cedar Keys Audubon Presents Sue Mullins Citizen Advocacy:

Speaking Up for Conservation in Florida, Cedar Key Library, 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2754-cedar-keys-audubon-newsletter

2/27 Cedar Key Water and Sewer District special meeting, 5 pm, CKWSD Office Third Street, Cedar Key

MARCH

3/3 Levy County Historical Society presents Railroads and Riverboats, Cedar Key RV Resort Club House, Sumner, Florida, 6 – 8 pm,

3/4 Lower Suwannee and Cedar Keys National Wildlife Refuges

Annual Meeting, Lower Suwannee River Headquarters, 10 am – 3 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2833-friends-of-refuges-annual-meeting-2017

3/4 Cedar Key Arts Center Gallery Opening, Cedar Key Arts Center, 5 – 7 pm

3/6 Cedar Key Arts Center presents Ties That Bind Workshop, CKAC, 10 am – 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2866-ckac-last-workshops-2017-season-update

3/6 Friends of County Road 347 Cleanup, 9 am, meet at CR 347 Adopt-a-Highway Sign

3/7 Cedar Key City Commission Meeting, Temporary City Hall, 6 pm

3/8 Cedar Key Open Golf Tournament, Chiefand Golf and Country Club, 11:30 am

3/11 Friends of Library Used Book Sale, Cedar Key Library, 9 am – 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/2763-fol-2017-events

3/ 13 – 17 Noon Cedar Key City Commission and Cedar Ley Water and Sewer District Qualifying Period, Temporary City Hall, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2873-city-and-ckwsd-notice-of-election

3/16 Cedar Key Historical Society Social and Dinner, Cedar Key Community Center, 10 am

3/i6 Cedar Key Arts Center presents Paint Party Zentangles Workshop, CKAC, 6:30 – 8:30 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2866-ckac-last-workshops-2017-season-update

3/18 Workout on Waterfront WOW, Nature Coast Biological Station Cedar Key, 8 am

3/18 Levy Historical Society Presents Embattled Executive: Governor John Milton and the Civil War in Florida , Cedar Key RV Resort Club House, 2 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2726-lchs-civil-war-in-florida

3/20 22 Cedar Key Arts Center presents Acrylics in Watercolors Workshop, CKAC, 9 am – 1 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2866-ckac-last-workshops-2017-season-update

3/22-4/17 Florida Master Naturalist Coastal System Class Levy County, Senator George Kirkpatrick Marine Lab IN Cedar Key,

http://conference.ifas.ufl.edu/fmnp/cs17-05.html

3/21 Cedar Key City Commission Meeting, Temporary City Hall, 6 pm

3/23 Cedar Key Woman’s Club Unique Fashion Show

3/24 Cedar Key Arts Center presents Create a Place, Cedar Key Community Garden, 10 am – 4 pm

3/28 Cedar Key Arts Center presents Create or Modify Jewelry Workshop, CKAC, 1 – 4 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2866-ckac-last-workshops-2017-season-update

3/31 Friends of Library present Patchouli, Cedar Key ommunity Center, 6:30 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/2763-fol-2017-events

APRIL

4/4 Cedar Key City Commission Meeting, Temporary City Hall, 6 pm

4/8 Cedar Key Arts Center Gallery Opening, Cedar Key Arts Center, 5 – 7 pm

4/8, 9 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, 10 am – 5 pm

4/18 Cedar Key City Commission Meeting, Temporary City Hall, 6 pm

4/20 Cedar Key Historical Society Coffee, Cedar Key Community Center, 10 am

MAY

5/2 Cedar Key City Commission and Cedar Ley Water and Sewer District Elections, Temporary City Hall, 7 am – 7 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2873-city-and-ckwsd-notice-of-election

5/8-16 Cuba - Ecological Riches & Cultural Exploration

with Cedar Key Audubon

JUNE

JULY

AUGUST

SEPTEMBER

Coastal Clean Up