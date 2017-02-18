CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY CALENDAR 19 FEBRUARY 2017 UPDATE

CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY

CALENDAR 2017

UPDATED 2/19/17

Editor's Note: The following calendar is an attempt to keep all aware of Cedar Key events The links will take you to the CKN articles/announcements which contain additional specifics.

2/18 Cedar Key Friends of the Library Present Dr. Jane Brockman, Horseshoe Crabs, Cedar Key Library, 10:30 am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2863-fol-present

2/18 Cedar Key Arts Center’s Art-Filled Home Tour, 10 am – 4 pm,

http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2824-ckac-art-filled-home-tour-2017-reminder

2/20 – 24 Free Dental Clinic, First Baptist Church, 8:30 am – noon, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2819-dental-clinic-2017

2/21 Cedar Key Land Planning Agency, Temporary City Hall, 3 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2868-lpa-meets-21-february-2017

2/21 Cedar Key City Commission Meeting, Temporary City Hall, 6 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2872-city-commission-agenda-21-february-2017

2/22 Non-Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, upstairs library room, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2736-book-bunch-january-2017-update23

2/23 Cedar Key School Future Farmers of America Golf Cart Parade, line up on G Street, 3:34 pm

2/23 Cedar Key Friends of the Library Present Janelle Brush and Joseph Marchionno, Oystercatchers, Cedar Key Library, 5 pm

2/23 Levy County Property Appraiser in Cedar Key, Temporary City Hall, 9 am – noon, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2783-levy-county-property-appraiser-in-cedar-key

2/23 Great American Spit Out, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2858-quitdoc-spit-out

2/23 Cedar Key Public Library presents Cowboy Bob, Cedar Key Library, 6 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/29-library/2859-levy-county-libraries-2017-cowboy-bob

2/25 Cedar Key Friends of the Library Presentation to Be Announced, Cedar Key Library, 10:30 am

2/25 Seahorse Key Open House, Seahorse Key, 9 am – 3 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2871-uf-ifas-pesticide-licensing-course-review-2

2/26 Florida’s Nature Coast Conservancy Annual Meeting, Island Hotel Patio, 4 – 6 pm, pmhttp://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2803-fncc-annual-meeting-2017

2/27 Cedar Keys Audubon Presents Sue Mullins Citizen Advocacy:

Speaking Up for Conservation in Florida, Cedar Key Library, 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2754-cedar-keys-audubon-newsletter

2/27 Cedar Key Water and Sewer District special meeting, 5 pm, CKWSD Office Third Street, Cedar Key

MARCH

3/2 Cedar Key Friends of the Library present Vic Doig’s Black Bears in the Big Bend Region, Cedar Key Library, 5 pm

3/3 Levy County Historical Society presents Railroads and Riverboats, Cedar Key RV Resort Club House, Sumner, Florida, 6 – 8 pm,

3/4 Lower Suwannee and Cedar Keys National Wildlife Refuges

Annual Meeting, Lower Suwannee River Headquarters, 10 am – 3 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2833-friends-of-refuges-annual-meeting-2017

3/4 Cedar Key Arts Center Gallery Opening, Cedar Key Arts Center, 5 – 7 pm

3/6 Cedar Key Arts Center presents Ties That Bind Workshop, CKAC, 10 am – 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2866-ckac-last-workshops-2017-season-update

3/6 Friends of County Road 347 Cleanup, 9 am, meet at CR 347 Adopt-a-Highway Sign

3/7 Cedar Key City Commission Meeting, Temporary City Hall, 6 pm

3/8 Cedar Key Open Golf Tournament, Chiefand Golf and Country Club, 11:30 am

3/9 Cedar Key Friends of the Library present Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, Cedar Key Library, 5 pm

3/11 Friends of Library Used Book Sale, Cedar Key Library, 9 am – 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/2763-fol-2017-events

3/ 13 – 17 Noon Cedar Key City Commission and Cedar Ley Water and Sewer District Qualifying Period, Temporary City Hall, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2873-city-and-ckwsd-notice-of-election

3/16 Cedar Key Historical Society Coffee presents Hannah Healey’s experiences on Alaskan crab fishing boats, Cedar Key Community Center, 10 am

3/16 Cedar Key Historical Society Social and Dinner, Cedar Key Community Center, 6 pm

3/16 Cedar Key Friends of the Library present Mark Sandfoss’s Cottonmouth Snakes on Seahorse Key, Cedar Key Library, 5 pm

3/i6 Cedar Key Arts Center presents Paint Party Zentangles Workshop, CKAC, 6:30 – 8:30 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2866-ckac-last-workshops-2017-season-update

3/18 Workout on Waterfront WOW, Nature Coast Biological Station Cedar Key, 8 am

3/18 Cedar Key Friends of the Library present Barbara Wookmansee’s Butterflies of North Florida, Cedar Ke Library, 10:30 am

3/18 Levy Historical Society Presents Embattled Executive: Governor John Milton and the Civil War in Florida , Cedar Key RV Resort Club House, 2 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2726-lchs-civil-war-in-florida

3/20 22 Cedar Key Arts Center presents Acrylics in Watercolors Workshop, CKAC, 9 am – 1 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2866-ckac-last-workshops-2017-season-update

3/22-4/17 Florida Master Naturalist Coastal System Class Levy County, Senator George Kirkpatrick Marine Lab IN Cedar Key,

http://conference.ifas.ufl.edu/fmnp/cs17-05.html

3/21 Cedar Key City Commission Meeting, Temporary City Hall, 6 pm

3/23 Cedar Key Woman’s Club Unique Fashion Show

3/23 Cedar Key Friends of the Library present Ken Sulak’s Suwannee River Sturgeon, Cedar Key Libraray, 5 pm

3/24 Cedar Key Arts Center presents Create a Place, Cedar Key Community Garden, 10 am – 4 pm

3/25 Cedar Key Friends of the Library present Ken Sassaman’s New Findings in the Lower Suwannee National Wildlife Refuge, 10:30 am

3/28 Cedar Key Arts Center presents Create or Modify Jewelry Workshop, CKAC, 1 – 4 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2866-ckac-last-workshops-2017-season-update

3/30 Cedar Key Friends of the Library present John McPherson’s History of Cedar Key’s Water, 5 pm

3/31 Friends of Library present Patchouli, Cedar Key ommunity Center, 6:30 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/2763-fol-2017-events

APRIL

4/1 Cedar Key Friends of the Library present Russ Hall’s Tram Trail Biodiversity Project, Cedar Key Library, 10:30 am

4/4 Cedar Key City Commission Meeting, Temporary City Hall, 6 pm

4/8 Cedar Key Arts Center Gallery Opening, Cedar Key Arts Center, 5 – 7 pm

4/8, 9 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, 10 am – 5 pm

4/18 Cedar Key City Commission Meeting, Temporary City Hall, 6 pm

4/20 Cedar Key Historical Society Coffee, Cedar Key Community Center, 10 am

MAY

5/2 Cedar Key City Commission and Cedar Ley Water and Sewer District Elections, Temporary City Hall, 7 am – 7 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2873-city-and-ckwsd-notice-of-election

5/8-16 Cuba - Ecological Riches & Cultural Exploration

with Cedar Key Audubon

