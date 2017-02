CEDAR KEY LIBRARY CLOSURE

CEDAR KEY LIBRARY

NOTICE

February 18, 2017

… ….a note from Cedar Key Library Manager Molly Jubitz

DUE TO EXPECTED CONSTRUCTION,

THE LIBRARY WILL BE CLOSED ON TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY, FEB. 21 AND 22.

ADDITIONAL TIME MAY BE NEEDED, AND CLOSURES WILL BE POSTED.

PROGRAMS ON THURSDAY, FEB. 23 AND SATURDAY, FEB. 25 WILL GO ON AS USUAL, UPSTAIRS.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING, PATIENCE AND GRACIOUSNESS DURING THIS TIME. WE ARE WORKING HARD TO GET OUR LIBRARY BACK TO FULL OPERATION.

MOLLY