SOUP, STUDY, & SHARE.

February 27, 2017

You are invited to come to Christ Episcopal Church on the five Thursday nights in March, beginning March 2nd, for soup at 6:00 pm, followed by a study and sharing session from 6:30 - 7:30 pm. We will be studying and discussing the book With Head and Heart: An Autobiography of Howard Thurman. The book can be purchased on Amazon.com, and some copies will be available at the first session. The Rev. Dr. Howard Thurman has an amazing story. He was a black Baptist preacher, teacher, writer, pastor, activist, and mystic during the mid-1900s. You will enjoy reading about him and will be inspired by his life.

