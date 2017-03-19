FOL THANK COMMUNITY

CEDAR KEY FRIENDS OF THE LIRARY

THANK COMMUNITY

March 19, 2016

On behalf of the Friends of the Library, I would like to thank everyone who participated in the 2017 Cedar Key Golf Outing. I would especially like to thank Joe and Betty Chambers and Bob Piscura for the hundreds of hours they spent planning this event. A special thank you also goes to The Big Deck for not only providing a venue for dinner, but sponsoring a team, donating food, sponsoring a hole, and providing many prizes.

The Friends are overwhelmed by the generosity of the community in supporting the Golf Outing. We were thrilled with the money raised last year, and this year the Outing, astoundingly, raised more than double last year’s donation! With the damage from Hermine and the library still struggling to fully open, this donation will help immensely.

Sue Wooley

Cedar Key Friends of the Library Past President