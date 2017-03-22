BOOK BUNCH MARCH 2017

BOOK BUNCH UPDATE

March 25, 2017

2016 - 2017 BOOK BUNCH SCHEDULES AND SELECTIONS

The FICTION BOOK BUNCH will meet in the Library’s upstairs large meeting room for the following days for the remainder of the 2017 season. Meeting dates are the second Monday of each month at 1:30 pm for an hour.

Monday, April 10, 2017: Wallace Stegner, Angle of Repose

May 8, 2017 NoViolet Bulawayo We Need New Names

The NON-FICTION BOOK BUNCH will meet in the upstairs small reading room for the remainder of the 2017 season. Meeting dates are the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 pm for an hour.

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 Just Mercy

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

BOOK BUNCHES OVERVIEW

If you are new to the area and/or wish to be part of the Book Bunch, welcome. Reading groups have been a long, cherished tradition in Cedar Key; the most recent iteration of readers is/are the Book Bunches, both Fiction and Non Fiction.

The groups are quite informal. Come to one or come to both groups if you like. Attend one meeting or all. See if the groups are a fit for you.

Usually, the December meetings discuss and select the books people would like to read for the upcoming months.

All are welcome.

Bring a friend or friends.

Any input is welcomed at

