CCF LEVY CAMPUS LAUNCHES TIMBER PROGRAM

LAUNCHES TIMBER PROGRAM

April 14, 2017

The College of Central Florida will launch its new Timber Harvesting Equipment Program May 8. The deadline to apply for the program is Friday, April 28.

The eight-week noncredit program is designed to increase the number of workforce ready employees for the timber industry in North Central Florida.

Beginning May 8, students will participate in five weeks of classroom instruction followed by three weeks of field instruction with hands-on experience. Upon successful completion, students will earn Master Logger Certification, OSHA 10-hour Certification and CPR Certification and have the opportunity to interview with area logging contractors for immediate employment in the timber harvesting industry.

The timber program is being offered thanks to support from two grants: an $11,000 Big Bend Region Seed Grant from the Arlington, Virginia-based Conservation Fund and a $200,000 grant from Lyme Timber.

