VA CELEBRATES NURSES WEEK

VA CELEBRATES

NATIONAL NURSES WEEK MAY 6-12

May 5, 2017

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the nation’s largest single employer of nurses, joins the American Nurses Association (ANA) in honoring America’s nurses dedicated to saving lives and maintaining the health of millions of individuals, including our nation’s heroes, during National Nurses Week, May 6-12, 2017.

ANA has designated 2017 as the “Year of the Healthy Nurse”. The theme for this year is “Nursing: the Balance of Mind, Body, and Spirit”, celebrating nurses who lead the charge for health and wellness. VA health care facilities throughout the country will pay tribute to the more than 98,000 nurses who North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System Director Thomas Wisnieski describes “as the compassionate backbone of VA’s world-class health care system.”

VA nurses are essential partners in every health care team of professionals. Across our entire continuum of care, no health care professional is closer to the Veterans we care for than a VA nurse. Veterans and families rely on them for their compassion and the VA relies on them for setting the highest quality standards. That reliance is well placed. VA’s recognition as a leader in health care, patient safety and research is due in large part to nurses.

I am deeply proud to be associated with the nurses who serve Veterans at the North Florida/South Georgia Health Care System and of all of our nation’s 3.1 million nurses who work tirelessly to keep us well and save lives around the clock every day.

For more about VA nurses check the Web at http://www.va.gov/nursing/ .

Thomas Wisnieski, MPA, FACHE

Director

North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System