CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY CALENDAR 7 MAY 2017 UPDATE

CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY

CALENDAR 2017

UPDATED 5/7/17

Editor's Note: The following calendar is an attempt to keep all aware of Cedar Key events The links will take you to the CKN articles/announcements which contain additional specifics.

5/6,7 Cedar Lakes Annual Garden Show and Spring Festival, Bronson, 9:30 am – 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3038-ckgc-suggests-cedar-lakes

5/8 Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, Cedar Key Library, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2967-book-bunch-march-2017

5/8 Cedar Key Water Sewer District Board Meeting, CKWSD Office, 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3067-ckwsd-water-board-meeting-8-may-2017

5/8-16 Cuba - Ecological Riches and Cultural Exploration with Cedar Key Audubon

5/15 Cedar Keys Audubon Board Meeting, Library, 3 pm

5/18 Levy County Visitors Bureau Tourist Development Council Meeting, 6 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3072-levy-county-visitors-bureau-meeting-may-2017-2

5/24 Cedar Keys Audubon Member Meeting and Presentation, 5 pm, Cedar Key Library

5/25 Cedar Key Hazardous Waste and Hurricane Preparedness Day

5/31 Non Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, Cedar Key Library,

JUNE

6/12 – 7/14 Cedar Key Summer Youth Program

JULY

Cedar Key Summer Youth Program, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3034-2017-summer-youth-program

7/10-21 Cedar Key Arts Center Summer Art Program, Cedar Key Arts Center,

AUGUST

8/1 Cedar Key Arts Center Old Florida Celebration of the Arts 2018 Call to Artists Design Contest Due Date, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/3071-2018-ofca-call-to-artists-design-contest

SEPTEMBER

9/23 Coastal Clean Up

OCTOBER

10/12 Levy County Poll Worker Orientation, 9 am, Bronson, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2884-levy-county-supervisor-of-elections-poll-training

JANUARY

FEBRUARY

MARCH

3/24-25 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, Cedar Key

*****