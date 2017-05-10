CKWSD SWEARS IN NEW COMMISSIONERS

At its Monday, May 8, 2017, regular board meeting, the Cedar Key Water and Sewer District Commission swore in its two new members and one returning member. Returning member Chris Reynolds, joined Joe Hand and Steve Rosenthal in the oath reading.

Hand joins the District with experience with water. He earned his Master’s Degree Environmental Engineering from the University of Florida; he has and thirty-five years’ experience working with the Department of Environmental Protection while based in Wakulla County and in Gainesville.

Steven Rosenthal joins the District with legal expertise. He hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, his honors degree, and his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree; he has been an active member in the Florida Bar for thirty years.

The complete five-member board includes the three aforementioned men and Chair Dottie Haldeman and Secretary Leslie Sturmer. General Manager John McPherson swore in the three men.