CUB SCOUTS RECRUIT

CUB SCOUTS RECRUIT

IN CEDAR KEY

May 8, 2017

The Cub Scouts of America is a program in which parents/grandparents/guardians are involved in the success of their boys. They will be partnering with their sons to help them advance through the requirements. The motto on their website says a very great deal:

“SOME BOYS AVOID OBSTACLES.

SCOUTS OVERCOME THEM.”

LESSONS TO BE LEARNED

The life lessons learned in Scouting form a foundation to embrace opportunity and overcome obstacles in life:

• A fun and safe environment to learn and grow while developing interests and skills.

• Character building and development centered around good morals and values.

• The chance to learn life skills that help Scouts be successful adults and contributing members of society.

• Exciting outdoor experiences boys love like hiking, camping, mountain biking, and more

CEDAR KEY RECRUITING NOW

WHAT

The Cub Scouts of America, Pack 114, is recruiting now

in the Cedar Key area.

WHERE

The Pack meets on Wednesday's at the Methodist Church at 6:30

unless a "Go-See-It" trip IS planned, like the Cedar Key Fire Station visit.

Click here to see one such adventure: http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/clubs-church-groups/3079-cub-scouts-adventure

WHO?

The group includes young boys in kindergarten through the fifth grade.

HOW MAY I FIND OUT MORE? WHOM DO I CALL?

Pack leader James Custer at 352-442-1661 will answer all your questions.

WANT TO VOLUNTEER TO HELP?

If you wish to volunteer to help with meetings and events, you are needed. Please, register with the Boys Scouts of America and join us.