EMPTY CHAIR TOWN HALL MEETING

MAY 12, 2017

Discussion will open with a report on the Empty Chair Town Hall meetings held in Williston and Dunnellon when Citizens for an Engaged Electorate meets on Thursday, May 18, at 7 pm at Williston Community Center.



Also on the agenda are: July town hall meetings with Representative Dunn; a roundup of the state legislative session; summertime activities in Williston and surrounding areas; and a report on the voting rights restoration ballot initiative. The meeting will wrap up with information on activities sponsored by national groups that affect us locally.

The Community Center is located at 50 N.W. Main St., on the north side of the Walgreen's parking lot.



As always, the public is invited. For more information, phone 352-465-8461 or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

