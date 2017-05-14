UF/IFAS HCE MEETING

HCE MEETING MAY 18

May 12, 2017

The Levy County Home and Community Educators (HCE) group meets on Thursday, May 18, in the UF/IFAS Extension office conference room, at 625 North Hathaway Avenue, Bronson at 10 am.

This will be the group’s last meeting before summer break. The HCE will re-start in the fall.

If you would like more information about the group, please e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and the office staff will pass on your information to the group.

Thank you.

Sharon Hardison, UF/IFAS Extension