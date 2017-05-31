CAREERSOURCE FLORIDA YOUTH JOB FAIR 2017

FOURTH ANNUAL

YOUTH JOB FAIR

SET FOR JUNE 7

May 30, 2017

CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion is set to host its fourth annual Youth Job Fair on Wednesday, June 7 at the College of Central Florida’s Webber Conference Center in Ocala.

The free event is exclusively for 16-to-24-year olds who are seeking full- or part-time employment for permanent, summer or temporary positions. Held in partnership with Eckerd Workforce Development, it takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Webber Center is located on the north side of campus and is easily accessed via Southwest 20th Street.



To date, the following employers with jobs to fill plan to attend: Cardinal LG, Cheney Brothers, Chick-fil-A Ocala, Fairbanks Construction, FedEx Ground, Florida Department of Corrections, Marion County Board of County Commissioners, McDonald’s, Plato’s Closet, Sitel and Taco Bell.

Attendees are urged to bring copies of their resume and come dressed to impress – no flip-flops or casual sandals, t-shirts with profane or obscene language or images, no shorts or jeans with rips or holes, or anything too tight, short or revealing.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for older youth and young adults,” said Brenda Chrisman, career center and business services officer for CareerSource CLM. “Last year’s event drew 350 young people and we expect the same kind of turnout this year.”

Chrisman noted that anyone interested in developing or updating their resume, working on interview skills and other job fair preparation may visit CareerSource CLM’s career centers in Citrus, Levy and Marion counties. The services are available at no charge.

For more information about the Youth Job Fair, call 352-873-7955 or 800-746-9950, or for information about CareerSource CLM services, call 800-434-JOBS or visit careersourceclm.com.



CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities and in Spanish.

