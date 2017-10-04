SHINE ELDERLY SERVICES OCTOBER 2017

MEDICARE PART C (HEALTH) AND

PART D (DRUG) PLAN

2017 ANNUAL ENROLLMENT PERIOD

FOR YEAR 2018

SUNDAY, OCT 15TH – THURSDAY, DEC 7TH, 2017

October 4, 2017

SHINE, a volunteer program with the FL Dept of Elder Affairs, will assist you in making the best informed decision for your 2018 Medicare Part D Drug Plan or Medicare Advantage Plan. Each site will have individual counseling. SHINE provides free, unbiased, and confidential counseling.

Low Income Medicare beneficiaries should ask about Extra Help (LIS) to help pay for your 2018 Medicare Prescription Drug Plan costs.

Bring your Medicare Card, your 2017 Plan card (if any), and all your Prescription drug bottles or a 6 months listing of your prescriptions from your pharmacy.

Please call 1-800-262-2243 for a site near you or to be referred to a SHINE volunteer.

Come See a SHINE Volunteer At:

Levy County

Bronson

Wed, October 4th 1:30pm-3:30pm Bronson Public Library

Wed,, November 1st 1:30pm-4:30pm Bronson Public Library

Wed, December 6th 1:30pm-4:30pm Bronson Public Library

Chiefland

Wed, October 18th 1:30pm-4:30pm Chiefland Senior Center

Wed, November 15th 1:30pm-4:30pm Chiefland Senior Center

Tues, December 5th 1:30pm-4:30pm Chiefland Senior Center

Williston

Wed, October 4th 10:00am-Noon Williston Public Library

Wed, November 1st 9:00am-Noon Williston Public Library

Wed, December 6th 9:00am-Noon Williston Public Library

Yankeetown

Wed, October 11th 9:00am-Noon AF Knotts Library (Yankeetown)

Wed, October 25th 9:00am-Noon AF Knotts Library (Yankeetown)

Wed, November 8th 9:00am-Noon AF Knotts Library (Yankeetown)

Sat/Sun, November 18th/19th All Day Yankeetown Seafood Festival

Wed, Dec 13th (AEP Ended 12/7) 10:00am-Noon AF Knotts Library (Yankeetown