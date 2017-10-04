Find more about Weather in Cedar Key, FL

SHINE ELDERLY SERVICES OCTOBER 2017

MEDICARE PART C (HEALTH) AND
PART D (DRUG) PLAN
2017 ANNUAL ENROLLMENT PERIOD
FOR YEAR 2018
SUNDAY, OCT 15TH – THURSDAY, DEC 7TH, 2017
October 4, 2017

SHINE, a volunteer program with the FL Dept of Elder Affairs, will assist you in making the best informed decision for your 2018 Medicare Part D Drug Plan or Medicare Advantage Plan.  Each site will have individual counseling.  SHINE provides free, unbiased, and confidential counseling.

          Low Income Medicare beneficiaries should ask about Extra Help (LIS) to help pay for your 2018 Medicare Prescription Drug Plan costs.  

          Bring your Medicare Card, your 2017 Plan card (if any), and all your Prescription drug bottles or a 6 months listing of your prescriptions from your pharmacy.

Please call 1-800-262-2243 for a site near you or to be referred to a SHINE volunteer.

Come See a SHINE Volunteer At: 

Levy County
 
Bronson
          Wed, October 4th                              1:30pm-3:30pm         Bronson Public Library
          Wed,, November 1st                            1:30pm-4:30pm        Bronson Public Library
          Wed, December 6th                           1:30pm-4:30pm        Bronson Public Library
Chiefland
          Wed, October 18th                               1:30pm-4:30pm       Chiefland Senior Center
          Wed, November 15th                          1:30pm-4:30pm       Chiefland Senior Center
          Tues, December 5th                           1:30pm-4:30pm       Chiefland Senior Center
Williston
          Wed, October 4th                              10:00am-Noon          Williston Public Library
          Wed, November 1st                            9:00am-Noon          Williston Public Library
          Wed, December 6th                            9:00am-Noon          Williston Public Library
Yankeetown
Wed, October 11th                              9:00am-Noon         AF Knotts Library (Yankeetown)
Wed, October 25th                               9:00am-Noon         AF Knotts Library (Yankeetown)
          Wed, November 8th                             9:00am-Noon          AF Knotts Library (Yankeetown)  
          Sat/Sun, November 18th/19th            All Day                   Yankeetown Seafood Festival
Wed, Dec 13th (AEP Ended 12/7)     10:00am-Noon          AF Knotts Library (Yankeetown
      
*******
 

 

