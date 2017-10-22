KANAPAHA BOTANICAL GARDENS OCTOBER 2017

KANAPAHA BOTANICAL GARDENS NEWS!

GIANT VICTORIA WATER LILY

UPCOMING EVENTS

GUIDED WALK:

NOVEMBER 4 (10am - 12pm)

Kanapaha offers a guided tour of the Gardens the first Saturday of every month, starting at 10:00am. Regular admission price for non-members and members are admitted free of charge.

VETERAN'S DAY SPECIAL:

NOVEMBER 11

Any enlisted or retired military, get in free on this day. Thank you for your service to this country!

RENTAL

With both indoor and outdoor spaces available, Kanapaha is the

perfect location for weddings, meetings or other party related function.

GIFT SHOP

The gift shop offers an exceptional diversity of unusual gifts and

has many wonderful gift ideas! Open the same hours as the garden.

BRING A PICNIC

Bring a picnic basket and take advantage of our expansive lawns,

picnic tables, gazebos and benches.

Drinks and snacks available in Summer House.

WALK YOUR DOG

With few places in Gainesville being pet friendly, take advantage

of Kanapaha's pet welcoming approach.

When on a leash, dogs are welcome to enjoy the gardens.

We also have dog watering bowls placed on both sides

of the gardens to keep your canine hydrated.

Note: dogs are not allowed for special events like our

Spring Garden Festival or Moonlight Walk.

352-372-4981

4700 SW 58th Dr

Gainesville, FL 32608