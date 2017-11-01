HEY, READERS!
November 1, 2017
Cedar Key has enjoyed book groups for decades. We hope this tradition continues through this 2017-2018 season. What could be better than talking about a great book with great company? Not much, indeed. Everyone is invited to attend one or both groups.
Currently, both fiction and non-fiction groups meet. The dates, times, and places follow. If you would like to get started reading, the selections to be discussed are included below wherever available.
FICTION BOOK BUNCH
Meets sin the Cedar Key Library’s upstairs large meeting room
on the second Monday of each month at 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm.
Monday, November 13, 2017 Hag-Seed by Margaret Atwood
Monday, December 11, 2017 A Man Called Ove by Fredrick Backman
Monday, January 8, 2018 Mrs. Caliban by Rachel Ingalls
Monday, February 123, 2018 The Persian Pickle Club by Sandra Dallas
Monday, March 12, 2018 Remarkable Creatures by Tracy Chevalier
Monday, April 9, 2018 Summons to Memphis by Peter Taylor
Monday, May 14, 2018 date purposefully left open
NON-FICTION BOOK BUNCH
Meets in the Cedar Key Library’s upstairs small reading room
on the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm.
Wednesday, November 29, 2017 White Working Class: Overcoming Class Cluelessness in America by Joan C. Williams
Wednesday, December 27, 2017 Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann
Wednesday, January 31, 2018 Seven Brief Lessons in Physics by Carlo Rovelli
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Question or concerns?
Contact Mandy Offerle at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
