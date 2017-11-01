BOOK BUNCH 2017 - 2018 BOOK SELECTIONS REMINDER

November 1, 2017

Cedar Key has enjoyed book groups for decades. We hope this tradition continues through this 2017-2018 season. What could be better than talking about a great book with great company? Not much, indeed. Everyone is invited to attend one or both groups.

Currently, both fiction and non-fiction groups meet. The dates, times, and places follow. If you would like to get started reading, the selections to be discussed are included below wherever available.

FICTION BOOK BUNCH

Meets sin the Cedar Key Library’s upstairs large meeting room

on the second Monday of each month at 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm.

Monday, November 13, 2017 Hag-Seed by Margaret Atwood

Monday, December 11, 2017 A Man Called Ove by Fredrick Backman

Monday, January 8, 2018 Mrs. Caliban by Rachel Ingalls

Monday, February 123, 2018 The Persian Pickle Club by Sandra Dallas

Monday, March 12, 2018 Remarkable Creatures by Tracy Chevalier

Monday, April 9, 2018 Summons to Memphis by Peter Taylor

Monday, May 14, 2018 date purposefully left open

NON-FICTION BOOK BUNCH

Meets in the Cedar Key Library’s upstairs small reading room

on the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm.

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 White Working Class: Overcoming Class Cluelessness in America by Joan C. Williams

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann

Wednesday, January 31, 2018 Seven Brief Lessons in Physics by Carlo Rovelli

Wednesday, February 28, 2018

Wednesday, March 28, 2018

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Question or concerns?

