Octobber 30, 2017

We will be having a work morning on Wednesday, November 1st, from 9:00 until 12;00. We could use help to accomplish a general cleanup, renew the transplant bed, etc. I would appreciate your help. Bring pruners and work gloves and of course your smiles. We look forward you seeing you in the Garden.

If you do not have a Cedar Key Community Garden bed and simply would like to help, we’d love to have you. There is plenty to do, easy and more strenuous things. You may name your labor. Or you may simply like to be in good company. Either way, you are welcome. Come on by.

