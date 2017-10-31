CAREERSOURCE FLORIDA FED EX

FEDEX GROUND SET TO HIRE UP TO 200 PART-TIME HANDLERS

CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion will hold a hiring event Thursday to assist FedEx Ground hire 150-200 part-time package handlers.

The hiring event takes place from noon to 6 p.m. at the College of Central Florida Klein Conference Center, 3001 SW College Road in Ocala. Sessions will be held every 30 minutes.

Package handlers load and unload sorted packages in a fast-paced environment to help ensure FedEx Ground delivers packages on time and with care. No experience is required.

Interested applicants must be at least 18 and must register with Employ Florida at www.employflorida.com (reference Job Order Number 10571441). Details can be found on the Calendar of Events at careersourceclm.com or by calling 800-434-JOBS, ext. 2203.

FedEx Ground is a leader in small-package ground shipping throughout the United States and Canada. The company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., moves an average of 7.5 million packages each day through its network of 90,000 employees, 33 distribution hubs, more than 500 local pickup-and-delivery stations and 45,000 vehicles. The company reported 2015 annual revenue of $13 billion.

CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities and in Spanish. All voice telephone numbers may be reached using TTY/TDD equipment via the Florida Relay Service at 711. For accommodations, call 800-434-5627, ext. 7878 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . CareerSource CLM is a proud partner of the American Jobs Center network and member of CareerSource Florida.

