LEVY COUNTY VISITORS BUREAU DIRECTOR TO RETIRE

October 2017

Levy County Tourist Development Director Carol McQueen has announced her retirement to begin January 2018. McQueen has been overseeing Levy County’s tourism and marketing operations for the past 12 years.

“I have worked in marketing all of my adult life and Carol has been on point for our tourism strategies and marketing campaigns. Fortunately, Visit Florida and other groups recognized her expertise and put her in positions to make positive contributions to state tourism. I have the upmost respect for her. She has worked with no hidden agenda and as a skilled professional for us. She is leaving huge shoes to fill and will be greatly missed.” says Helen Ciallella, Vice Chair of the Levy County Tourist Development Council.

McQueen’s accomplishments include increasing tourism revenues by 24% for Levy County; she has served as a member of the Florida Association of Destination Marketing Organizations, board of director’s member and their Chair for 2011-2012. Governor Crist appointed her to the Governor’s Commission on Tourism 2009-2010, then again in 2013 appointed as a member of Visit Florida’s Board of Directors, serving on Visit Florida’s Marketing Steering Committee, and Vice Chair for Visit Florida’s Promotional Committee. She also represented Levy County on numerous regional tourism boards throughout her tenure.

“Working to make Levy County a vacation destination and increasing the accommodation industry’s overnight stays has been one of my greatest rewards” says McQueen, “I have enjoyed working with the Tourist Development Council, government leaders, the people of Levy County and all the many marketing professionals throughout the years. I look forward to retirement but will miss the interaction with so many wonderful people I’ve had the pleasure of working with.” she added.

