CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY CALENDAR 2017-2018 UPDATE 7 NOVEMBER

CEDAR KEY 2017-2018
COMMUNITY CALENDAR
UPDATED    NOVBMBER 7, 2017

NOVEMBER

11/9 Cedar Key Arts Center workshop Paint Party with Darlene White, Cedar Key Arts Center, 10 am – 2 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/3394-ckac-fall-workshops-2017

11/10, 11  Sierra Club Florida and Cedar Key Historical Society present Climate Conference and John Muir Tribute, Community Center, 9 am – 5 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3388-sierra-club-florida-offers-climate-change-conference-muir-tribute

11/11 Kanapaha Botanical Gardens Veterans Day Special, Kanapaha Botanical Gardens, Gainesville, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3350-kanapaha-botanical-gardens-october-2017

11/14  Brazilian Pepper Training and Workday, Lower Suwannee National Wildlife Refuge Headquarters, 9 am – noon,  http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3396-brazilian-pepper-control-training-2017

11/14, 15 Cedar Key Arts Center workshop Colored Pencils, A Fine Art Medium with Anda Chance, Cedar Key Arts Center, 9 am – 4 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/3394-ckac-fall-workshops-2017

11/15 Cedar Key Arts Center Old Florida Celebration of the Arts application deadline, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/3405-2018-ofca-application-deadline-coming

11/21     City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

DECEMBER

12/4   Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am 

12/5     City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

12/16 Seahorse Key Open House, Seahorse Key, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3169-seahorse-key-open-houses-2017-2018

12/19     City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

Date TBA  Cedar Key Historical Society Open House, Cedar Key Historical Society Museum

CEDAR KEY 2018
COMMUNITY CALENDAR

JANUARY

1/1??   Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am 

1/2    City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

1/16    City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

FEBRUARY

2/5   Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am

2/6   City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

2/17 Seahorse Key Open House, Seahorse Key, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3169-seahorse-key-open-houses-2017-2018

2/20   City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

MARCH

3/5   Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am 

3/6  City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

3/18    City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

3/24-25  Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, Cedar Key

3/31 10/17 – 3/18 Levy County Historical Society Railroads & Riverboats on Display Levy County Libraries closes, Levy County Libraries, open hours, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3334-lchs-railroads-and-riverboats

*****

 

