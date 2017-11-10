KNOTTS BOOK SALE 2017

FALL BOOK SALE

A.F. KNOTTS PUBLIC LIBRARY

November 10, 2017

It’s time to catch up on your reading. The Friends of the A.F. Knotts Public Library, 11 56th Street, Yankeetown, will hold its Fall Book Sale beginning November 11. The sale will continue at the library through Thursday, November16, during regular library hours: Saturday 9 am – 1 pm, Tuesday 3 pm – 8 pm, Wednesday and Thursday 9 am – 5 pm.

The sale will be continued at the Yankeetown Seafood Festival, all day November 18 and 19. The location isn the north side of Riverside Drive between 61 and 62 Streets.

A wide selection of bound books, paperbacks, audio books and DVDs will be available.

