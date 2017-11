1842 CHRISTMAS TREAT

1842 DAILY GRIND

& MERCANTILE

CHRISTMAS GIFT TO

CEDAR KEY

November 15, 2017

Our Christmas Gift to Cedar Key:

Join us at 1842 Wednesday evening, November 22 at 7 pm for the

unveiling of our Christmas Window décor.

Yule see a most festive able of treats along with coffee, hot chocolate, hot mulled cider, wine, and bubbles for your enjoyment….on us.

Celebrating the season in style!

Martin and Terry

*****