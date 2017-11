1842 CHRISTMAS THANKS

1842 DAILY GRIND

& MERCANTILE

CHRISTMAS THANKS TO

CEDAR KEY…. DELIGHTFUL

November 15, 2017

Wednesday evening, November 22, saw scores of Cedar key area folks at 1842 Daily Grind’s door. Coffee, hot chocolate, hot mulled cider, wine, and bubbles and every kind of sweet treat imaginable was there for their enjoyment.

Martin Kemp and Terry Williams know how to

celebrate the season in style!

Cedar Key is delighted they are here.

*****