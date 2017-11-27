CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK 2017

CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK

CITY PARK, SECOND STREET, CEDAR KEY

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2017

5:00 PM

November 26, 2017

A community dinner celebrating Christmas will be held in the Cedar Key City Park on Saturday, December 9. The dinner begins at 5:00 pm with chili provided. Bring a covered dish and food donations for the Children’s Table.

The Boat Parade will begin at sunset (6:00 pm) in front of the Dock Street Fishing Pier. Prizes will be awarded for the best decorated boats and teams with the most cheer. If you are interested in participating, contact Rose Cantwell at (352) 543-6346 for details or be at the Cedar Key Boat Ramp by 5:30 pm.

The highlight of the evening will be the arrival of Santa Clam by airboat. Christmas in the Park is sponsored by the Cedar Key Aquaculture Association. Join us for an evening of cheer and fellowship.

