CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY CALENDAR 2017-2018 UPDATE 30 NOVEMBER

DECEMBER

12/4 Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3408-friends-of-cr-347-4-december-2017

12/5 FWC Saltwater Fishing Clinic, FWC Senator George Kirkpatrick Marine Lab, 11350 SW 153rd Ct., Cedar Key, 9 am – 5 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3362-fwc-offers-fishing

12/5 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

12/7 Cedar Key Children’s Christmas Program, Cedar Key School. 5:45 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3451-christmas-in-the-park-2017

12/9 Taste of Cedar Key, 11 am – 1 pm

12/9 Cedar Key Christmas in the Park, City Park Dinner, 5pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3451-christmas-in-the-park-2017

12/9 Santa Clam Arrives in Cedar Key, City Park, sunset, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3451-christmas-in-the-park-2017

12/9 Cedar Key Boat Parade. Cedar Key Marina, sunser, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3451-christmas-in-the-park-2017

12/9 Annual Bazaar and Cookie Walk, Cedar Key United Methodist Church, 9 am – 2 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3437-umw-2017-bazaar-and-cookie-walk

12/11 Book Bunch Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

12/13 Cedar Key Garden Club Christmas Party, Christ Episcopal Church, 12 Noon, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/clubs-church-groups/25-garden-club-news/3393-garden-club-2017-2018-season

12/16 Seahorse Key Open House, Seahorse Key, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3169-seahorse-key-open-houses-2017-2018

Date TBA Cedar Key Historical Society Open House, Cedar Key Historical Society Museum

12/27 Book Bunch Non-Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

JANUARY

1/1?? Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am

1/2 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

1/8 Book Bunch Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

1/16 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

1/24 Cedar Key Garden Club Annual Meeting

1/31 Book Bunch Non-Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

FEBRUARY

2/5 Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am

2/6 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

2/12 Book Bunch Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

2/17 Seahorse Key Open House, Seahorse Key, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3169-seahorse-key-open-houses-2017-2018

2/20 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

2/28 Book Bunch Non-Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

MARCH

3/5 Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am

3/6 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

3/10 Cedar Key Garden Club Plant Sale

3/12 Book Bunch Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

3/18 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

3/24-25 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, Cedar Key

3/31 10/17 – 3/18 Levy County Historical Society Railroads & Riverboats on Display Levy County Libraries closes, Levy County Libraries, open hours, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3334-lchs-railroads-and-riverboats

3/28 Book Bunch Non-Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

APRIL

4/9 Book Bunch Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

4/25 Book Bunch Non-Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

MAY

5//14 Book Bunch Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

5/30 Book Bunch Non-Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

