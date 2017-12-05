QUITDOC SMOKING WORKSHOP

QUITDOC OFFERS WORKSHOP

December 3, 2017

The QuitDoc Foundation was founded in 2006 by two physicians, a pulmonologist and a pediatrician, with a mission to improve overall community health and wellness by reducing the number of deaths in the United States from tobacco addiction and curtailing tobacco use within youth and adult populations through research, education, and prevention. http://www.quitdoc.com/

Quit Your Way – Tobacco Free Workshop

Wednesday, December 13, 2 pm to 4 pm; Education and support, offering free tools (including nicotine gum, lozenges, and patches, when medically appropriate) to help quit all forms of tobacco. Please call 1(866)341-2730 to pre-register.

*******