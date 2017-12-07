LEVY COUNTY SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONS CANDIDATE UNIVERSITY

Levy County Supervisor of Elections will hold Candidate University on January 18, 2018. The class is for anyone interested in running for public office or just wanting to learn about the candidate process. Details regarding the class are listed below.

9 am to 12 pm

Supervisor of Elections Office421 South Court Street

Bronson, FL 32621

Candidate University consists of a three-hour curriculum focused on the fundamentals of becoming and being a candidate. Participants will be introduced to each step involved in the process including pre-filling, collecting petitions and qualifying. Campaign pitfalls will also be discussed as well as audits, recounts and contest of elections.

All participants will receive certificate upon completion of the program and there is no cost to attend. For more information, please contact Jordan Lindsey at (352)486-5163, ext. 7 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

