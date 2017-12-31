CKHS 2018 COFFEES

CEDAR KEY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

TO HOST

FLORIDA HUMANITIES SPEAKER SERIES

January 1, 2018

Don’t miss our 2018 Florida Humanities Speaker Series, featuring fascinating programs about Florida’s historic lighthouses, culture, people, and ecology.

Presented by the Florida Humanities Council in partnership with the Cedar Key Historical Society, this series will showcase four engaging talks and performances, starting in January and ending in April. Admission to each is free. All programs will be hosted at the Cedar Key Community Center, 6th and F Street, Cedar Key, Florida.

Our series will touch on a wide range of topics, including our hydrologic cycle, lighthouses in Florida, the legend of Osceola, and history of cattle ranching in Florida. Here are the details:

January 18, 2018, 10 am

Cynthia Barnett, Rain and the Florida hydrologic cycle

February 15, 2018, 10 am

Florida Lighthouses by Brendan Burke

March 15, 2018, 10 am

Andrew Frank Osceola, the Myth

April 19, 2018, 10 am

Bob Stone, the History of Cattle Ranching in Florida

The Florida Humanities Council partners with community organizations around the state. Support for the Speaker Series is provided by the Florida Humanities Council with funds from the Florida Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs. The Cedar Key Historical Society is grateful for their donors.

The Cedar Key Museum and the Cedar Key Community are handicap accessible. Parking is available at Sixth Street. For more information, contact the Cedar Key Museum at 352-543-5549 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..