CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY CALENDAR 2017-2018 UPDATE 10 DECEMBER 2017

UPDATED DECEMBER 10, 2017

DECEMBER

12/11 Cedar key Water and Swwer Board Meets, CKWSB Office, 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3480-ckwsd-water-board-meeting-11-december-2017

12/1, 12, 14 Mosaic Stepping Stones Workshop, Cedar Key Arts Center, hours vary, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/3463-ckac-december-workshops-2018

12/11 Book Bunch Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

12/13 Cedar Key Garden Club Christmas Party, Christ Episcopal Church, 12 Noon, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/clubs-church-groups/25-garden-club-news/3393-garden-club-2017-2018-season

12/16 Seahorse Key Open House, Seahorse Key, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3169-seahorse-key-open-houses-2017-2018

Date TBA Cedar Key Historical Society Open House, Cedar Key Historical Society Museum

12/27 Book Bunch Non-Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

12/28 Card Making Point Party, Cedar Key Arts Center, hours vary, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/3463-ckac-december-workshops-2018

JANUARY

1/2 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

1/6 Cedar Key Arts Center Gallery Opening, Cedar Key Arts Center 5 – 7 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/3463-ckac-december-workshops-2018

1/8 Book Bunch Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

1/16 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

1/18 Cedar Key Historical Society and Florida Humanities Council present Cynthia Barnett’s Rain and the Florida Hydrologic Cycle, Cedar Key Community Center, 10 am

1/18 Levy County Candidate University, Levy County Supervisor of Elections Office, Bronson, 9 am to 12 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3472-levy-county-supervisor-of-elections-candidate-university

1/24 Cedar Key Garden Club Annual Meeting, Christ Episcopal Church, 1:30 pm

12/25 Children’s Art Benefit Dinner, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/3463-ckac-december-workshops-2018

1/31 Book Bunch Non-Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

FEBRUARY

2/5 Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am

2/6 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

2/12 Book Bunch Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

2/15 Cedar Key Historical Society and Florida Humanities Council present Brenden Burke’s Florida Lighthoouses, Cedar Key Community Center, 10 am

2/17 Seahorse Key Open House, Seahorse Key, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3169-seahorse-key-open-houses-2017-2018

2/20 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

2/28 Book Bunch Non-Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

MARCH

3/5 Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am

3/6 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

3/10 Cedar Key Garden Club Plant Sale, C Street near City Hall, 9 am

3/12 Book Bunch Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

3/15 Cedar Key Historical Society and Florida Humanities Council present Andrew Frank’s Oceola, the Myth, Cedar Key Community Center, 10 am

3/17 Trenton’s Twelfth Annual Suwannee Valley Quilt Festival, 9 Am - 4 Pm, Trenton, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/3469-trenton-quilt-festival-2018

3/18 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

3/24-25 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, Cedar Key

3/31 10/17 – 3/18 Levy County Historical Society Railroads & Riverboats on Display Levy County Libraries closes, Levy County Libraries, open hours, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3334-lchs-railroads-and-riverboats

3/28 Book Bunch Non-Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

APRIL

4/9 Book Bunch Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

4/19 Cedar Key Historical Society and Florida Humanities Council present Bob Stone’s History of Cattle Ranching in Florida, Cedar Key Community Center, 10 am

4/25 Book Bunch Non-Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

MAY

5//14 Book Bunch Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

5/30 Book Bunch Non-Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

