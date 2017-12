CKHS HOLIDAY SEASON 2017

MUSEUM CLOSED ON HOLIDAY

The Cedar Key Historical Society Museum anticipates being closed Sunday December 24, and Monday, December 25, so our volunteers can spend the Christmas holiday with family and friends.

HOLIDAY GIFTS AVAILABLE

If you haven't stopped by to shop our museum store, remember we have a large selection of books, maps, and T Shirts which are on sale now.

Cedar Key Hisotrical Society staff wish you a Merry Christmas

and a happy holiday season!