CKHS QUILT RAFFLE

CEDAR KEY

HISTORICAL SOCIETY

COMMUTATIVE QUILT RAFFLE

December 25, 2017 December 25, 2017

Please, remember to purchase your raffle tickets for the Commutative Quilt that celebrates the Fortieth Anniversary of the Cedar Key Historical Society.

The drawing will be March 15, 2018, at the Annual Membership Meeting at 6 pm at the Cedar Key Community Center.

Tickets may be purchased at the Historical Museum. Tickets are $10 each or three for $25.