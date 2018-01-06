LEVY COUNTY SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONS SCHOLARSHIPS

THREE $1,200 SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE THROUGH THE FLORIDA STATE

ASSOCIATION OF SUPERVISORS OF ELECTION

January 6, 2018

Tammy Jones, Levy County Supervisor of Elections is pleased to announce the opportunity for local college or university students to apply for a $1,200 scholarship through the Florida State Association of Supervisors of Election (FSASE), a statewide, professional organization of sixty-seven Supervisor of Elections in the State of Florida, providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and experiences.

FSASE will award three $1,200 scholarships this year to Political Science, Public or Business Administration or Journalism/Mass Communications majors who have finished TWO YEARS of JUNIOR COLLEGE or UNDERGRADUATE WORK. Applicants must be enrolled or accepted as full-time students in a senior college or university in Florida.

Guidelines and applications for the FSASE scholarships are available at www.votelevy.com or may be picked up at the Levy County Supervisor of Elections office, located at 421 South Court Street, Bronson, Florida 32621.

The completed FSASE scholarship application, resume and two letters of recommendations must be submitted by March 29, 2018 to the Supervisor of Elections of the County in which you are registered to vote. For further information, please contact the Levy County Supervisor of Elections Office at 352-486-5163 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

