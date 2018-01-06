JANUARY
1/8 Book Bunch Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2
1/8 Cedar Key Water Sewer District Board Meeting, CKWSD Board Office Third Street Cedar Key, 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3545-ckwsd-water-board-meeting-18-january-2018
1/10 Withlacoochee Gulf Preserve Presents Ken Nash, Director of Physical Sciences and Climatology at the Gulf Archaeology Research Institute, WGP Education Center, 10 am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3524-withlacoochee-gulf-preserve-presents
1/16 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm
1/18 Levy County Candidate University, Levy County Supervisor of Elections Office. Bronson, 9 am – 12 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3472-levy-county-supervisor-of-elections-candidate-university
1/18 Cedar Key Historical Society and Florida Humanities Council present Cynthia Barnett’s Rain and the Florida Hydrologic Cycle, Cedar Key Community Center, 10 am
1/18 Levy County Candidate University, Levy County Supervisor of Elections Office, Bronson, 9 am to 12 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3472-levy-county-supervisor-of-elections-candidate-university
1/21 High Springs Music in the Park 2018 Season Kickoff, High Springs, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/3501-music-in-the-park-high-springs
1/122 Withlacoochee Gulf Preserve Presents Savanna Barry and Cedar Key Audubon Society on Shore Birds and Bird Rescue Techniques , WGP Education Center, 10 am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3524-withlacoochee-gulf-preserve-presents
1/22 Cedar Keys Audubon presents Doug Maple and Cedar Key Birds by the Season, Cedar Key Library, 5 pm,
http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3529-cra-meeting-agenda-02-january-2018
1/24 Cedar Key Garden Club Annual Meeting, Christ Episcopal Church, 1:30 pm
1/24 Cedar Keys Audubon presents Anne Lindgren’s Bird Identification, Cedar Key Library, 10 am – 12 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3513-cedar-keys-audubon-bird-idntification
1/25 Children’s Art Benefit Dinner, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/3463-ckac-december-workshops-2018
1/31 Book Bunch Non-Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2
FEBRUARY
2/5 Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am
2/6 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm
2/12 Book Bunch Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2
2/15 Cedar Key Historical Society and Florida Humanities Council present Brenden Burke’s Florida Lighthoouses, Cedar Key Community Center, 10 am
2/17 Seahorse Key Open House, Seahorse Key, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3169-seahorse-key-open-houses-2017-2018
2/20 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm
2-24 UF /FAS Workout on the Waterfront WOW, Nature Coast Biological Station, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3549-uf-ncbs-wow-2018
2/28 Book Bunch Non-Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2
MARCH
3/5 Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am
3/6 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm
3/10 Cedar Key Garden Club Plant Sale, C Street near City Hall, 9 am
3/12 Book Bunch Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2
3/15 Cedar Key Historical Society and Florida Humanities Council present Andrew Frank’s Oceola, the Myth, Cedar Key Community Center, 10 am
3/15 Cedar Key Historical Society Commemorative Quilt Raffle Ends, Cedar Key Community Center, 10 am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3516-ckhs-quilt-raffle
3/17Trenton’s Twelfth Annual Suwannee Valley Quilt Festival, 9 Am - 4 Pm, Trenton, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/3469-trenton-quilt-festival-2018
3/18 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm
3/24-25 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, Cedar Key
3/31 10/17 – 3/18 Levy County Historical Society Railroads & Riverboats on Display Levy County Libraries closes, Levy County Libraries, open hours, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3334-lchs-railroads-and-riverboats
3/28 Book Bunch Non-Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2
APRIL
4/3 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm
4/9 Book Bunch Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2
4/17 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm
4/19 Cedar Key Historical Society and Florida Humanities Council present Bob Stone’s History of Cattle Ranching in Florida, Cedar Key Community Center, 10 am
4/25 Book Bunch Non-Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2
MAY
5/1 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm
5//14 Book Bunch Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2
5/15 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm
5/30 Book Bunch Non-Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, ://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2
*****